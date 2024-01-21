Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Picture: Getty.

Leeds United are on the market for new defensive options before the January transfer window slams shut in less than two weeks' time, and they are scouring the Premier League for potential loan signings.

The Athletic recently reported that Daniel Farke's priority right now is signing a new full-back, and Ben Davies is one of the names on the radar. The 30-year-old is now into the final 18 months of his current contract with Tottenham Hotspur and he has been tipped to 'become available', should the Premier League side consider a reshuffle in their ranks.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has offered an update on Leeds' full-back pursuit and why the likes of Davies and other top flight names are currently on the radar. Jacobs recently told GiveMeSport that Farke is searching for 'versatile players' to strengthen his side as they push to secure promotion from the Championship at the end of the season.

"I think that Leeds are keeping across Ben Davies because, if Tottenham are to make some changes in their squad, he might be the one that becomes available. He [Farke] feels like Davies — or equivalents to Davies — could almost be seen as a two-for-one signing. Versatile players are going to be given preference.

"Davies, Ben Johnson and Connor Roberts are the names that Leeds are working on at the moment. It really wouldn't surprise me if they are active and they get some joy over the course of the next two weeks."