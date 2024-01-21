'No' - Daniel Farke issues Leeds United promotion warning with 'crucial factor' belief

Daniel Farke has issued a Leeds United promotion warning but highlighted a potentially crucial factor in the Whites’ bid for an immediate Premier League return.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds are approaching today’s Championship hosting of Preston North End sat seven points behind adrift of the division’s automatic promotion places but steered by a manager who has already secured two promotions to the Premier League as champions.

Whites boss Farke, though, who took Norwich City up as winners in both 2019 and 2021, admits that his past successes are “no guarantee” of repeating the trick at Leeds in the club’s bid to bounce back from last season’s relegation at the first attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, Farke, who admits his past promotions will certainly help, has highlighted his group’s “unity, spirit and togetherness” as potentially crucial as his fourth-placed Whites set out on the final 19 games of the Championship campaign.

WARNING: From Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, pictured during Boxing Day's 2-1 defeat against Championship hosts Preston North End ahead of today's rematch at Elland Road. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Speaking ahead of today’s lunchtime showdown against Preston, Farke was asked about his past promotions and if that meant familiar traits with his current Leeds side.

"No,” warned Farke. “Because success in the past is never the guarantee that you are successful in the future. It helps, experience always helps when you have this experience of what is necessary to bring it over the line. If you have this experience it always helps, but it's never a guarantee you can repeat this success.

"What I like a lot is just the quality of my lads and the mindset of them and the unity and spirit. For me, especially in this league, unity, spirit, togetherness to be focused, to be on it are sometimes even more important than just individual quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad