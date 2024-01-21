The Whites will join with Anthony's parent club, Premier League side Bournemouth, in showing their respect for the winger and his family.

A club statement said: "We were devastated to learn of the untimely passing of Jaidon Anthony's mother, Donna, earlier this week. As a mark of respect, we will be wearing black armbands during today's match against Preston North End. Our thoughts are with Jaidon and his family during this difficult time, and we ask that their privacy is respected."