Leeds United’s wave of new professional contracts has continued with a one-year deal for a teenage striker.

Luca Thomas, who added 10 goal contributions in his 18 Premier League 2 appearances last season, has signed a fresh contract at Elland Road until summer 2025. The 19-year-old penned his first professional contract two years ago after netting 15 times in 17 Premier League North games in the 2021/22 season. His overall record for the 18s was a 23-goal haul in just 32 outings. Last season he featured predominantly as a centre forward for the Under 21s, but did gain experience at right midfield and on the left wing. A club statement said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Luca Thomas has signed a new one-year contract at Elland Road. Comfortable as playing as a striker or on either flank, the 19-year-old has committed his future to the club, penning a deal running until 2025. The versatile forward grabbed six goals and four assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances last campaign, including an opening day hat-trick away at Brighton & Hove Albion and a well-taken brace on the road at Newcastle United. Since joining the club, Luca’s creativity has also seen the attacker supply a number of assists for his teammates in different competitions for the Whites. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Luca on signing a new contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development during his time at the club.”