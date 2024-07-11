Leeds United sign versatile teenage striker to one-year deal after a 10 goal and assist season
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luca Thomas, who added 10 goal contributions in his 18 Premier League 2 appearances last season, has signed a fresh contract at Elland Road until summer 2025. The 19-year-old penned his first professional contract two years ago after netting 15 times in 17 Premier League North games in the 2021/22 season. His overall record for the 18s was a 23-goal haul in just 32 outings. Last season he featured predominantly as a centre forward for the Under 21s, but did gain experience at right midfield and on the left wing. A club statement said: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Luca Thomas has signed a new one-year contract at Elland Road. Comfortable as playing as a striker or on either flank, the 19-year-old has committed his future to the club, penning a deal running until 2025. The versatile forward grabbed six goals and four assists in 18 Premier League 2 appearances last campaign, including an opening day hat-trick away at Brighton & Hove Albion and a well-taken brace on the road at Newcastle United. Since joining the club, Luca’s creativity has also seen the attacker supply a number of assists for his teammates in different competitions for the Whites. Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Luca on signing a new contract and we look forward to seeing his continued development during his time at the club.”
Thomas is the latest of a raft of youngsters to get new deals at Elland Road this week. He joins Rhys Chadwick, Dan Toulson, Joe Snowdon, Marley Wilson, Joe Richards, Harry Christy and Reuben Lopata-White in putting pen to paper to either remain in the Thorp Arch system or extend their stay beyond next summer.
As for senior business, Leeds have added two new faces, both of which are familiar, in last season’s loanee Joe Rodon and Thorp Arch academy graduate Alex Cairns. Rodon arrived back at Elland Road in a permanent deal this time, worth £10m for Tottenham Hotspur, while Leeds paid a nominal fee for Cairns. The focus thus far has predominantly been on outgoing deals with Archie Gray moving to Spurs for £40m and Marc Roca and Diego Llorente both being sold to LaLiga side Real Betis. Third-choice goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson was also shipped off to Polish top flight side Raków Częstochowa. Leeds are yet to make final decisions on the immediate futures of Max Wober and Rasmus Kristensen, who are both currently on their post-EURO 2024 break before reporting back for pre-season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.