Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as Daniel Farke’s side continue their pre-season preparations.

Leeds United’s summer business is well underway as preparations continue for the 2024/25 Championship season, which kicks off in one month. Daniel Farke’s side welcome newly-promoted Portsmouth to Elland Road on the opening weekend but have plenty to do in the four weeks up until that point, with players building up their fitness and looking forward to next week’s first summer friendly at League Two Harrogate Town.

Equally, those behind the scenes will be hard at work putting plans in place to strengthen for another long and gruelling Championship promotion push, while also ensuring players deemed surplus to requirements can be moved on without issue. The past fortnight has been busy in West Yorkshire and there will be no let up between now and the end of August, with the YEP rounding up some of the latest stories surrounding the club below.

Jebbison move confirmed

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of free agent Daniel Jebbison, who was thought to be of interest to Leeds after leaving Sheffield United. Jebbison was offered the chance to extend his stay with Chris Wilder’s Blades but opted to sign a four-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and remain in the Premier League instead.

Having offered the 20-year-old a new contract before his exit, Sheffield United are entitled to training compensation for Jebbison and recent reports suggest they will receive £1.5million. The forward, who missed the vast majority of last season due to a blood clot, underwent medical tests on the south coast earlier this week and has now been confirmed as a Bournemouth player.

Leeds were thought to be one of several sides keeping an eye on Jebbison as it looked more likely he would leave Bramall Lane, but it is unknown whether they would have pushed forward with a move and any attempts would have faced stiff top-flight competition. Farke is already well-stocked upfront, with Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph natural options while Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter can lead the line if needed.

Kamara latest

Speculation continues to surface surrounding Stade Rennais’ interest in Glen Kamara and now Football Insider reports that a contract proposal has been sent to the midfielder. Kamara has been a target for the Ligue 1 club since his time at Rangers but there is no mention of any contact between Rennes and Leeds.

The YEP understands Leeds see Kamara as part of their plans for the 2024/25 season and are not actively looking to sell him or anyone else, having received the cash injection they needed via the £40m sale of Archie Gray to Tottenham. But they cannot stop other clubs from expressing interest and Rennes have recently confirmed they like the Finland international.