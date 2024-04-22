Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have been allocated just over 5,000 tickets for next month’s FA Youth Cup final against Manchester City under-18s at the Etihad.

A total of 5,032 tickets will go on sale for Whites fans to attend the huge game on Friday, May 10, with kick-off at 7pm. Leeds United under-18s booked their place in the final with a dramatic 4-3 win over Millwall under-18s at the start of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 10,000 fans flocked to Elland Road to show their support for Rob Etherington’s young Whites side, who won in typical Leeds fashion after going 1-0 down early on and keeping supporters on the edge of their seat right up until the final whistle.

City secured their place in the final after beating Bristol City under-18s 1-0 and were subsequently drawn into the final as the home side. The clash was initially pencilled in for the evening of Saturday, May 4 but concerns around it being on the same day as the Championship’s final-day - where Daniel Farke’s first-team could feasibly have automatic promotion decided - saw it pushed forward.

With the likelihood of Leeds bringing a large following, City decided to host the final at the 53,000-capacity Etihad Stadium, giving Leeds boss Etherington his wish of staging the final at a stadium worthy of the occasion.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the likely demand, tickets will first go on sale to season ticket holders and members on Wednesday, April 24. General sale will then open up, subject to availability, on Monday, April 29.

Adult tickets will be just £3 for members and season ticket holders, with general sale prices rising to £5 for adults. Both brackets will allow anyone over 65 or under 21 to attend the game for just £1.

Leeds will hope to secure victory and claim a third FA Youth Cup triumph in the club’s history, with the trophy also coming to West Yorkshire in 1993 and 1997. The most recent final win saw the likes of Paul Robinson, Alan Smith, and Harry Kewell make a name for themselves.