Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Middlesbrough come into this one on the back of a nine-match unbeaten streak and will make it ten-in-a-row should they avoid defeat against Daniel Farke's side. Leeds' own aim will be to get back to winning ways after a three-match spell without taking maximum points, as they had done in 13 of their previous 15.

Leeds beat Carrick's Boro at Elland Road earlier this season by a 3-2 scoreline and the head coach at the Riverside Stadium knows no matter the two sides' places in the form table, the quality United possess is enough to win any game in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a big game. We’re looking forward to it," Carrick told reporters in his pre-match press conference. "We understand what is at stake in a rivalry, in a good way. It will be a competitive game for sure, regardless of other things going on in the league.

"Added to the context of the league and everything going on, there is a little bit extra on it, so it should be a good night.

“There have been a lot of positive things from us overall. Last week was a good week for us in many ways but it just wasn’t quite enough for what we wanted or needed. Nevertheless, a lot of good things going on and the boys have put a really good run together.

"[It] is a really important game in many ways, so our responsibility is to be ready for that. We want to keep building on our performance levels and keep trying to win games and see where that takes us this season and then moving onto next season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad