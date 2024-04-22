Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on tonight’s clash at the Riverside including agreement on a key selection issue in the front line, a trio call, legend’s advice and a Whites must.

NEIL GREWER

If Leeds are to have any hope of automatic promotion then a win in this game will be vital. Middlesbrough are in good form and are seeking to finish the season strongly – and will be going for the win. This could be to our advantage as Boro will certainly not be employing the packing-the-penalty-area tactics we have seen recently at Elland Road.

MORE CALLS: For 20-year-old Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph, centre, to start at Middlesbrough. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

Another aspect of the game which must change is Leeds’ efficiency in front of goal which has been poor in recent games. Other factors of Leeds’ game requiring improvement are corners and free kicks where Leeds are particularly poor, although I do not expect drastic improvements here in the short term.

The selection changes made last game did not give the improvements hoped for – especially Joel Piroe at No 9. Personally, I would try Mateo Joseph in this position to add pace to the attack. A must-win game which is winnable if Leeds can regain their pre-international-break form and take the chances created. Time for a hero, or a bit of luck.

Prediction Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

It’s crunch time in the Championship and you could say that the remaining games are play-off games in themselves. There are arguments that this scenario can put more or less pressure on the shoulders of the players. On one hand, Leeds know exactly what they need to do but, on the other, achieving the result they require will be tough.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten since March 6 and on a run which includes a win at Leicester and draws at Ipswich and Southampton. United’s star players have been off the boil since the international break. Daniel Farke will need Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu to give performances worthy of their inclusion in the EFL Team of the Year.

We know that Farke doubted his starting XI for the first time against Blackburn when he rang the changes. Willy Gnonto will be hoping for another start but finding an effective answer up front is still causing some headaches. A win here is essential to keep United’s automatic hopes alive. Defeat may relieve some pressure for now but then comes the gauntlet of the play-offs.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

We have to go into the games with Middlesbrough and QPR assuming it’s crunch time. With Leeds playing twice before Ipswich next play, the truth is we don’t know how many points we’ll need, especially since the next two Ipswich games are both at playoff-chasing teams needing points themselves; Coventry and Hull.

Even that is complicated by the fact Coventry play Hull next Wednesday. Should Hull win, then Coventry are probably finished as far as the play-offs are concerned and might not be fussed about beating Ipswich. There are just too many scenarios still possible so, for now, it feels like Leeds must win the next two.

Winning at the Riverside looks a tough ask, with Boro in good form, although they too must surely believe their play-off hopes are now finished; does that help or hinder us? One defeat in their last 10, and draws against the likes of Ipswich, Hull and Southampton is impressive form but that run was built on those play-off hopes.

Much has been made of our recent results not being up to scratch but I’m hoping we can find our scoring touch again, which is all that’s been missing. My heart is probably ruling my head but I’m saying Leeds win it.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 0 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

How do Leeds get their ‘bus back on the road’ after a horrendous period since the international break? Howard Wilkinson famously said at the business end of the 1991/92 that you should “trust your swing” meaning that what got you there is good enough to finish off the job and he kept the same side for the last four games. That ‘swing’ has to reap at least seven points to give them a chance of the top two.

There has been a dramatic fall off and it’s really hard to put your finger on. Gnonto has been tried instead of James with some effect but Piroe was ineffective as Bamford’s replacement. Add to that Georginio being really off colour. Most fans I know can’t understand why Mateo Joseph hasn’t been given a start when Leeds are crying out for a finisher. He’s young, raw but surely he’s worth more minutes than he’s actually getting?

Surely, the players who have done so well have enough in the tank to get them enough points in these games against Boro, QPR and Southampton. It’s up to the players to put behind them recent disappointing results and show us how much they want to take our club to the Premier League.

Prediction: Middlesbrough 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

It would be a reasonable assumption to predict that the teams that currently occupy the top six positions in the Championship will be the same ones at the end of the season. The order in which they line up is another matter entirely. Win and keep winning is United's only strategy and there's nothing new about that.

As much as we might have moaned about the quick turnaround of Championship fixtures, the momentum was good for the Whites and their fantastic winning run only came to an end after the poorly timed international break. Now they have to start again as they take the short trip north to in-form Middlesbrough.

The Smoggies are probably only fighting for pride now as they have left their unbeaten run a bit too late but they are going to be a tough opponent to face, especially at the Riverside. After two jaded and goalless performances, United need to recapture some of the magic that made the unlikely prospect of automatic promotion a possibility in the first place. My prediction is based on faith and hope and would it be too much to ask the football gods for a bit of charity as well?