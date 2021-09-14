Leeds United third kit: will Leeds wear new shirt against Newcastle? How to buy and more

The Whites defeated the Magpies twice last season, including an impressive 5-2 thrashing at Elland Road, and they'll be hopeful of putting their opponents to the sword once again when they come face to face at the end of the week.

One question on the lips of Leeds fans has been which kit their side will take to the field in, with three options to chose from following the unveiling of their new, 'rhapsody purple' third kit last week.

Here's all you need to know about Leeds' current kit choices, and which one they could line up in against Steve Bruce's side on Friday:

Which kits have Leeds United worn so far this season?

Leeds have worn their white home shirt against four out of five of their opponents this season, while the blue away kit has been used featured just once, in an away clash against Burnley.

Which shirt will they wear against Newcastle United?

With Newcastle United playing in their famous black and white stripes at home, it's a bit of a tricky one to judge, in all honesty.

Arguably, the third is less of an obvious clash with the Magpies' black shorts, so the all-lilac third kit could be given the nod.

Where can I buy the third kit shit?