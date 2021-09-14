'It's like a broken record' - Pundit leaps to Leeds United defence amid 'no Plan B' criticism
Leeds United's hunt for their first Premier League of the season continues, after they were beaten 3-0 at home to Liverpool last weekend.
The Whites went into the break a goal down, and Fabinho's second-half strike doubled the Reds' advantage early on in the second half, before Pascal Struijk was sent off for a miss-timed challenge, and Sadio Mane rounded off his side's victory with a stoppage time goal.
Speaking on talkSPORT, presenter Adrian Durham gave his verdict on calls elsewhere in the media for Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa to adapt his tactical set-up against particularly tough opponents such as the Reds. He argued: “It's not been the greatest start for them.
“They went to Man Utd and got battered, they had a draw against Everton, a draw against Burnley - they're not bad results in the whole context of things - and then they've been battered by Liverpool.
“So the two batterings they've had are Liverpool and Man Utd. This (Leeds don't have a) 'Plan B' thing does my head in. I mean, you have a plan, (Marcelo) Bielsa has got a plan of a way to play, and 'Plan B' is to try and get better at 'Plan A' - that's simple.”
Durham added: "He doesn't want to lump it up to the big man up-front. He doesn't want a 'Plan B', he's not interested in that. And actually, I'll say it again, it's like a broken record with Leeds, the fans love Bielsa, the fans are loving every second of what's going on.
Yeah, they don't like losing but they know they're going to lose some games because they don't spend absolute fortunes like some other clubs do. They're not established like some other clubs are, Bielsa's not been in charge of Leeds as long as (Jurgen) Klopp's been in charge of Liverpool.”
He concluded: “So, of course, Liverpool with better players are probably going to do better and are probably going to beat them. But the fans are very happy with what's going on. Do you think Bielsa was listening to Alex Crook on the Boot Room yesterday and thinking: 'Oh, he's got a point here, maybe I'll have a 'Plan B...I know the Leeds fans are happy, but Crooky says I need a 'Plan B'”