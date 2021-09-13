Star striker Callum Wilson picked up a thigh strain in the 2-2 draw at home to Southampton before the September international break and the 29-year-old missed Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The reverse left the Magpies second-bottom on just one point and boss Steve Bruce is unsure when Wilson will return although the striker looks certain to miss Friday's encounter against the Whites.

"We aren't putting a time scale on it," said Bruce as quoted by Chronicle Live.

INJURY WOES: For Newcastle United and boss Steve Bruce, above, pictured during Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

"But he could be touch and go for next week and the week after it."

Bruce has other injury issues to deal with as Javier Manquillo, Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark also all have knocks.

All three players were taken off in the closing stages of Saturday's defeat at Old Trafford in which Manquillo was the sole Magpies goalscorer.

“Yes, we have a disappointed dressing room, one with a few knocks,” said Bruce.

“Joe Willock, Ciaran Clark, in particular, and Manqy (Manquillo). We’ll have to see how they are. Let's hope they’re OK.”

