One of Leeds' most historic pubs has become the headquarters for a campaign to properly honour a Leeds United legend.

The Old Peacock on Elland Road has been the watering hole of choice for Whites fans for generations thanks to its location directly across the road from the football stadium. This week it was announced that the pub had been temporarily renamed in honour of Patrick Bamford and the association with Leeds United is at the heart of the owners' decision to get behind the WILKO92 cause.

A supporter-led campaign, WILKO92 aims to raise funds in order to build a statue of Howard Wilkinson who took Leeds into the top flight and then two years later won it. Wilkinson is also credited with a major role in the development of homegrown talent through the Thorp Arch academy and training base. He remains the last English manager to win the English top flight title.

Jamie Lawson, Ossett Brewery and The Old Peacock owner, said: "The Old Peacock has always been more than just a pub - it's part of the fabric of Leeds United’s history and the community that surrounds Elland Road. We’re proud to make it the headquarters of Wilko92 and to raise a glass to Howard Wilkinson, a manager who brought unforgettable memories to this city. Just as generations of fans have gathered here before every match, we hope they’ll now gather to celebrate and support the campaign to honour one of Leeds United’s true greats and the team he led to glory, winning the league trophy in the 91/92 season.”

A statement from the WILKO92 campaigners revealed that the pub will serve a tribute ale with a donation made to the statue funds from each pint. It read: "Founded in 1826, The Old Peacock has been stitched into the match day ritual of Leeds fans for generations. From its early days as a meeting place for miners and mill workers, to becoming the unofficial home of Leeds United supporters when the club was founded in 1919, the pub has long stood as a symbol of community, passion, and footballing tradition. On match days, its beer garden and bars remain a vibrant hub for Whites fans, echoing decades of chants, celebrations and commiserations.

"Now, the historic venue will channel that spirit into WILKO92 — a project dedicated to ensuring Wilkinson’s achievements are permanently recognised alongside fellow Leeds legends such as Don Revie and Billy Bremner. The Wilko92 Tribute Ale will be available at the Old Peacock and Ossett pubs across Yorkshire, giving Leeds fans the chance to toast a true Elland Road icon in the knowledge that a donation will be made to the Howard Wilkinson Statue from every can purchased and every pint pulled."

Dave Tomlinson is one of the men behind the campaign to honour Wilkinson. He's delighted with The Old Peacock's willingness to support their efforts. "There’s no more fitting home for this campaign than The Old Peacock," he said. "It has always been at the heart of Leeds United’s story — and now it will be at the heart of preserving Howard Wilkinson’s legacy."