Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on Jack Harrison’s future.

Jack Harrison's Leeds United future depends on whether or not he takes the chance being presented to him in pre-season, says Daniel Farke.

The winger has returned to Elland Road after two years out on loan with Everton, having twice exercised an exit clause in his contract.

Harrison was booed by Leeds fans during the 0-0 friendly with Manchester United in Stockholm, Sweden and though Farke has told the 28-year-old it will take time to win back trust, the manager pointed to the precedents of redemption stories enjoyed by Junior Firpo and Brenden Aaronson.

But Farke suggested Harrison's chances of sticking at Leeds, where he has three years left on his contract, are entirely down to how he performs.

"Well, overall, it all depends on how Jack uses his chances," said Farke.

"So first of all, he's under contract. He's a player who knows the league inside and out, he's in a really good age, has many, many Premier League appearances and we would be stupid if we wouldn't want to use it.

"He had a brilliant first part of his time at Leeds United, involved in the promotion, also a great, great season under Marcelo in the Premier League Of course, it's then always a bit tricky if you're a couple of years away.

“Yes, he had this offer after we suffered relegation to stay more or less on the top level due to the performances that he had delivered, otherwise there wouldn't have been any interest. And then there was a decision before my time that he went away. But right now he's also back with us."

Farke has addressed what Harrison needs to do in terms of his popularity with fans in a conversation between the pair.

"It totally depends on how he uses chance," said Farke.

"So I think he's a he's a great guy, a hard worker, pretty reliable player and has proven this on Premier League level, and right now it's up to him to win the trust and the confidence back.

“That's quite normal in this situation. Once I arrived here two years ago, I remember everyone was on the back of Junior Firpo and they told me he's the worst signing ever, and he can't defend.

“I said no, no, this guy will will do miracles for us on Championship level. And right now, he has left as a hero and even today everyone was singing his name.

"I had a similar situation with Brenden Aaronson, who was out on loan before, and everyone was really angry with him once he returned back.

“There are still a few bits and parts in this game he can improve but one thing is certain he has proven last season that he wants to work his socks off for this club, and by doing this he has also won the support and the trust of all supporters back.

"[It's] the same for Jack, he has all the chances to do this. Yes, I've also told him it's not just one good training session or one good friendly or one good game to win trust back.

“You have to show quality and consistency in what you're doing. It's a first good step today, I have to say. So last two weeks in training, he has worked very, very hard, but yeah, it's up to him to prove that he can play an important role again."