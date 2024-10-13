Leeds United return from the October international break with a massive game as Sheffield United travel to Elland Road on Friday evening. Daniel Farke’s side remain within touching distance of the automatic promotion places and can climb into them with victory over their Yorkshire rivals.

Injury issues at Leeds have been well-documented but Farke can still boast one of the Championship’s strongest squads, albeit the German will have everything crossed his international stars return unscathed. He will also hope to welcome back one or two sidelined players, leaving him with a selection headache in some areas.

The physical state of those returning from international duty will play a big part in selecting Friday’s team but all being well, the YEP has put together Farke’s strongest line-up as things stand - and tried to explain why they should start next week.

GK: Illan Meslier A howler that no one can hide away from against Sunderland but rightly remains first-choice for Farke, not least because he is vice-captain alongside Pascal Struijk. An experienced head relative to a lot of his teammates, which cannot be undervalued.

RB: Jayden Bogle Growing into life at Leeds after a shaky start and will be ready to kick on after the October international break, with no better opposition than his former side next week. Oh how he would love a goal.

CB: Joe Rodon Played 90 minutes for Wales on Friday and expected to play 90 more on Monday, but one of the earlier returns and so should be well rested. Leeds don't really have another option anyway.

CB: Pascal Struijk An international call-up can't be too far off for Struijk but for now, Farke will be glad to have him at Thorp Arch. Captain in Ethan Ampadu's absence and playing brilliantly this season.

LB: Junior Firpo Scored twice for the Dominican Republic on Saturday and due to play again on Tuesday evening. A late returnee no doubt, but should be able to squeeze in a training session before Friday and has been among Leeds' best players this season.