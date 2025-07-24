The latest Leeds United rumours as the club gear up for a return to the Premier League.

One of the strikers linked with a move to Elland Road looks set for a transfer to Leeds’ Premier League rivals as talks take place.

Callum Wilson, who is available as a free agent after leaving Newcastle at the end of June, was seen as a target with TalkSport labelling Leeds as ‘front-runners’ for his signature.

Now, Wilson seems set to move elsewhere as talk has quietened after Daniel Farke’s side secured the signing of fellow free agent Luka Nmecha. The former England international is in talks with West Ham for a move across the Premier League, according to The Chronicle.

Newcastle did offer Wilson a pay-as-you-play deal as his contract with the club was coming to an end but the 33-year-old opted against it.

Former Farke man speaks out after Leeds links

Over the last few months, German outlets have linked Leeds with a move to Julian Weigl, with Farke reportedly interested in reuniting with his former midfielder. With links still ongoing without a move materialising yet, Rheinische Post have mentioned Leeds in an article which includes an interview with Wiegl about his future.

On what it will take to leave Borussia Mönchengladbach this summer, Wiegl said, “For me, there was never a reason to think about it too much. That’s still the case. If something really, really special were to come along, we could deal with it. Perhaps, at the end of our careers, America might be of interest to my wife and me again. I wouldn’t rule that out.”

Wiegl is still under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028 and played the majority of the club's fixtures last season while also captaining the side.

Leeds still eye move for attacking midfielder

The Whites have long been linked with a move for Gustavo Hamer of Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and are also keeping an eye on Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia, reports TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey. The football transfer journalist says Leeds do not want to pay what Villa want for their attacking midfielder but the situation will change.

“They’re interested in Buendia and Hamer for the number 10 role too. I think they’re waiting for that one to unfold,” Bailey said. “As it stands with Buendia, the deal Villa want is not acceptable for Leeds, but I think that one will change.”

Hamer has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane all summer, and if a deal for either one of these players seems feasible for Leeds, then they will surely be in the picture when the time comes.

