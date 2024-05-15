Leeds United 'target' tipped to make move as Ian Poveda told to join Whites' rivals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the latest Leeds United news ahead of Thursday’s play-off clash with Norwich City

The countdown is on as Daniel Farke prepares his side for Thursday's do or die Championship play-off semi-final second leg. Leeds United and Norwich City played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Carrow Road on Sunday and they know that one goal could be the difference tomorrow night.

The winner will progress to the final at Wembley Stadium to take on either Southampton or West Bromwich Albion for the right to play in next season's Premier League. The loser will have to wait at least another year to win promotion back to the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, Leeds' season hangs on Thursday's nights contest at Elland Road and Farke will be doing everything he can to get his side ready. As the build-up gathers pace, we round-up some of the news out there.

Palmer's Poveda advice

Ex-Leeds United man Carlton Palmer believes Ian Poveda would be best off making a return to Sheffield Wednesday this summer. Poveda, who is preparing to leave Elland Road as his contract reaches expiration, spent the second half of the season with the Owls, where he made 10 appearances and caught the eye with his performances.

As such, Wednesday are keen to secure the winger's future on a permanent basis this summer, but it seems they have competition from elsewhere. According to reports in Colombia, Poveda is also being tracked by Sunderland, Burnley and Luton Town.

There's a chance Poveda could be spoilt for choice this summer then as he decides his next step, but Palmer is urging the 24-year-old to favour familiar surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He played very, very well and all the players speak very highly of Danny Rohl," Palmer told Football League World. “I think Poveda has to be very careful now. He didn't have game at Leeds United, he needs to move somewhere where he is going to have game time.

"Of course, Burnley and Luton are going to be in the Championship next season, Sunderland are going to be in the Championship. I think the best fit for him is where he is, Sheffield Wednesday.

Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email. "Join a club where you enjoy, he's become a fans' favourite. Join a club where you're playing regular football where you're enjoying your football, where you're enjoying playing for the manager.

"It's not just about the money, you have to look at where you're going to play your best football, where you're going to play continually, where the fans enjoy seeing you and where the manager is playing you in your right position, where you're enjoying your football and you understand what you're doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Riley tipped to move on

Kenny Miller expects to see Matt O'Riley to outgrow Celtic as he continues to light up the Scottish Premiership. Leeds United have been strongly linked with interest in the Denmark international this summer and should they make a return to the Premier League this month it is said O'Riley could be one of their first targets.

Miller, who played for both Rangers and Celtic during his playing days, insists it is not hard to see why O'Riley is winning admirers and he believes the club could find it hard to keep hold of him down the line.

"He was sensational on Saturday," Miller told Talksport. "It pains you to say it, but you have got to enjoy seeing a football player like that in our country. He has just grown since he came into the Celtic team. He is so easy on the eye.