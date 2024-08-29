Getty Images

One Leeds United target is in Europa Conference League action on Thursday night

Leeds United target Isaac Schmidt has been given the nod to start in FC St. Gallen’s UEFA Europa Conference League play-off against Turkish side Trabzonspor on Thursday evening.

The sides are level on aggregate after drawing the first leg 0-0 with the winner of the second meeting set for a spot in the Europa Conference League group stage. As reported by the YEP on Thursday, Leeds are accelerating with a deal for the full-back ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. Whites manager Daniel Farke has made clear he wants cover at full-back before the window shuts having signed Jayden Bogle for £5m from Sheffield United but waving goodbye to Archie Gray, Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton and the on-loan Connor Roberts since the end of last season.

Come full-time in Turkey this evening, Leeds will have just over 24 hours to complete a deal for Schmidt, who first joined St. Gallen in 2021 and has gone on to make 107 appearances for the Swiss club. He is under contract until the summer of 2026 as Leeds aim to get another late deal completed. Leeds are not concerned by Schmidt’s presence in the starting line-up for St. Gallen as the deal continues to progress as hoped. Along with full-back cover, Farke made clear his desire for two more attacking players and cover in midfield. Two attackers are already through the door following Largie Ramazani’s £10m move from UD Almeria while fellow winger Manor Solomon joined on loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. The Whites are also hoping to get midfield cover in the shape of Ao Tanka’s £3.5million transfer from Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Japanese midfielder flew into the UK for medical tests on Thursday morning and is expected to be announced as a new Whites player well ahead of the transfer deadline. Speaking about the club’s transfer business, Farke said on Thursday in his pre-Hull City press conference: "I just speak about players who are under contract for us. As long as players are under contract with other clubs, I never speak about players from other clubs. We have confirmed two important signings with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. We've made clear what position we need to strengthen.

“There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business. I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensve positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."