Dainiel Farke has provided the latest news on the Leeds United transfers front.

Daniel Farke is tight-lipped on Leeds United's imminent transfer business but has hinted they could yet further strengthen his attacking options.

The Whites are closing in on deals for Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf and versatile FC St Gallen full-back Isaac Schmidt, ahead of Friday night's deadline.

Tanaka flew to England on Thursday morning and is due for medical tests as a deal in the region of £3.3m nears completion. Talks have been progressing for Schmidt to make the move to Elland Road from the Swiss Super League.

And Leeds are hopeful of adding another by the time the window closes. Farke suggests they're still looking at the offensive areas for that signing, but refused to comment on ongoing deals.

"I just speak about players who are under contract for us," he said. "As long as players are under contract with other clubs, I never speak about players from other clubs. We have confirmed two important signings with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensve positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."

In terms of outgoings, Farke can offer no guarantees but has no expectation that anyone will leave. The only real question mark at present hangs over Joe Gelhardt, for whom an exit would make sense given the signings made in his positions this summer.

But should Leeds not get another attacking option through the door before deadline they could be keen to keep the youngster for strength in depth. Farke said: "In this business you never know but we're not tempted at all to give any of our quality players away. Our numbers, we have a pretty small group and we're not big in numbers. We're more looking to strengthen than weaken. I don't expect someone to go."

The summer has not been as madcap as its 2023 predecessor but Farke admits it has not gone exactly as he would have anticipated due to the exit-clause-related departures. All three of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter made Premier League moves after their clauses were activated, netting Leeds around £108m in transfer fees but costing them a trio of key stars.

"Not as difficult as last season but a bit more difficult than expected," said Farke. "Some key figures of our successful team who won 90 points are not here anymore. We're a bit in a process to rebuild. It was perhaps easier because we didn't have that many loan clauses and exit clauses but if you lose many key players it's still a process of rebuilding.

“It was a bit more difficult than we were hoping due to several exit clauses being triggered. No one was really tempted to let Archie, Cree or Georginio Rutter go. It was a bit more fluctation than we would wish.

"But five points, unbeaten from three games and two difficult away games is solid. We need the next 48 hours to strengthen a little bit. Then it's also not like the players are in and within one or two days they deliver straight away. We need a bit of time to be settled as a group. We want to have a chance to finish in the top positions. This is what we're working on every day in training and behind the scenes in the next 48 hours."