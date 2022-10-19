Leeds United return to action on Thursday with a quick turnaround this week. The Whites were narrowly beaten by leaders Arsenal over the weekend, but they have the chance to bounce back on Thursday night when they face a struggling Leicester City side away from home.

Jesse Marsch’s men are in poor form, but there are still positive signs, with chances being created. Leeds will want to pick up from here, though, slowly falling towards the bottom three after that difficult run. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Roca talks Adams

Leeds’ summer signing Marc Roca has been speaking about his relationship with fellow summer arrival Tyler Adams, with the two anchoring the Whites’ midfield so far this season.

“Our relationship is amazing,” Roca told BBC Radio Leeds. “We feel very comfortable to play together. I think we are a good combo. He makes it easier for me to play. I think he feels as well comfortable with me. And we are doing our best because we want to help the team. And I think it’s very good.”

King speaks about interest

Rangers star Leon King was opened up on his future amid transfer links with the likes of Leeds.

“To be honest, I just concentrate on the job I have here. I do not pay attention to anything that is outside these gates and four walls,” said the youngster, as cited by Football Scotland. Again, I’d like to stay at Rangers for as long as possible. But that’s up to the folk off the pitch. I have representatives that deal with that.

“I’ve supported Rangers all my life, so to pull the jersey on and play in front of the fans at Ibrox is amazing. It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of. I hope it continues. It is amazing. To get the chance at such a big football club, it is surreal for me. And obviously my family are very proud as well.

“It is a massive opportunity. But it is up to me to take that opportunity. Obviously the boss has shown he can play players in different positions as well so it is up to me to grasp the opportunity with both hands.