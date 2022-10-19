Leeds believed they had a real chance of landing Belgian star De Ketelaere prior to his decision to head to AC Milan, instead, and then much later in the window turned their attention to Gakpo. A long-time player of interest for Victor Orta, Gako briefly appeared obtainable for the Whites as the transfer deadline approached and the director of football flew to Holland to try and make it happen. What to Leeds felt like a dramatic, 11th hour change of heart ended their pursuit and sent them down the road towards Bamba Dieng, who also opted not come to Elland Road, and then Willy Gnonto, an 18-year-old. As a huge prospect and senior Italian international, Gnonto was no booby prize for Leeds but it remains a fact that they missed out on their top targets.

For Gakpo, however, the one that got away was a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to The Times ahead of PSV’s Europa League clash with Arsenal this week, Gakpo has revealed his disappointment that he did not become a Red Devil in the summer: “I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

“It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period.”

Staying in Holland has done no harm to Gakpo’s prospects of moving to one of Europe’s biggest clubs, chiefly thanks to his 13 goals and 11 assists from 18 matches. The January window will soon roll around and it would be no surprise if PSV are tempted into a sale by a huge offer, or offers, particularly if he stars at the World Cup for Holland. While Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani made deadline day noises about continuing to work on a potential deal for Gakpo, that ship appears to have sailed.

“I always said if I stay here, it’s my childhood club. It’s not a punishment,” Gakpo told The Times. “I like being here, I want to win trophies here and do my best for the club. But if I got the chance to go to the Premier League or something, of course I would have to consider that option. At that time it was hectic for me but I recovered pretty quickly.”

A senior striker, and perhaps a left-back, were the only bits of senior business that Leeds missed out on in a summer overhaul of Jesse Marsch’s squad. New signings Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra have all quickly made themselves a vital part of the Whites starting line-up, while Rasmus Kristensen has put together two impressive performances in a row after a slow start. Leeds are expected to go back into the market in January to bolster Marsch’s options, however, with a pair of potential targets identified.

