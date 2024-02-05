Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The January transfer window has closed in England and the dust has settled, but the news keeps on rolling in at Elland Road. Daniel Farke are focused on this week's FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle with a fifth round tie against either Chelsea or Aston Villa the prize for a win at Home Park on Tuesday night.

Eyes will soon turn back to the Championship promotion race, though, with Leeds playing host to Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as they look to move back into the top two. At the start of a busy week, we've rounded up some of the headlines.

Worrall could still move

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Worrall could still leave Nottingham Forest this season, despite the transfer window closing on February 1. That's according to Alan Nixon, who reports that Turkish clubs Trabzonspor and Besiktas are keen on taking the defender this week before the Super Lig window shuts on Friday.

The defender was heavily linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United towards the end of the window with Forest giving him the green light to leave should the right approach be made. A deal couldn't be done, though, and Worrall remained at Forest, where he has struggled for game time for much of the season.

The report claims the two clubs are striving to agree terms with the club and the player, with Forest said to have favoured a permanent deal over a loan move last month.

Mullen's promotion ambition

Leeds United youngster Jeremiah Mullen has his eyes on promotion with Inverness Caledonian Thistle as he looks to make his first spell in men's football a memorable one. Mullen, who spent the first half of the season with Leeds' U21s, joined up with the Scottish Championship side last month on a loan until the end of the season in the hope of picking up much-needed senior minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seems game time is what he is getting north of the border, too, with the defender starting in games against Raith Rovers and Queen's Park since the switch. Duncan Ferguson's side are currently eighth in the Championship, but they're only eight points behind the play-off pace and they'll be keen to build a head of steam over the second half of the season.

Inverness have a Scottish Cup tie against Hibernian to look forward to this weekend and having reached the final of the competition against the odds last season, the Highlands outfit will be feeling confident. But it's the opportunity to learn his trade in a competitive league that saw Mullen jump at the chance to move north.

“I spoke to the gaffer, and I liked what he said about the style of play here," Mullen said as per the Press and Journal. “He told me the club is looking to push for the promotion play-offs, so that appealed to me.