Plymouth Argyle boss Ian Foster will be checking on the fitness levels of Mustapa Bundu and Dan Scarr ahead of Tuesday night's FA Cup clash with Leeds United. The Pilgrims host Leeds in a fourth round replay after holding the Whites to a draw at Elland Road last month.

A clash against either Chelsea or Aston Villa awaits the winner, but Plymouth could potentially be without six players at Home Park. The Devon side know they will be without Darko Gyabi, who is on loan from Leeds, while Alfie Devine and Adam Forshaw are both cup tied and won't be involved. Jordan Houghton will also miss the game through an ankle injury.

However, Bundu is facing a race against time to be fit for the game after missing Saturday's game at Swansea City due to a calf issue. The same can be said for Scarr, who was ruled out of the clash in south Wales through illness.

Foster will hope to see the pair involved against Daniel Farke's side, but he might have some big decisions to make when it comes to his selection for the match.

"Bundu has a calf injury, which is really unfortunate because he has come on at Elland Road and played particularly well. So that's disappointing for him and for us," Foster said after seeing his side record their first away win of the season with a 1-0 win over Swansea.

"It's early days. We will assess him over the course of the next few and see how he is. He's a doubt for the games this week certainly."

He added: "Dan Scarr has been unwell. We have had a little bit of it in the camp. It started with Ryan (Hardie), so he didn't train leading into the Leeds game.

"Ashley Phillips missed a couple of days this week, and then Scarrsy towards the end of the week so he missed out."