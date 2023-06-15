Rickie Fowler has revealed he is hoping to invest in Leeds United as part of the takeover by 49ers Enterprises, while major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are also looking to be part of the investment group.

The investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers announced last week they had agreed a deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent of shares at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by Sky Sports news on the course ahead of the US Open first round on Thursday, Fowler was asked if he was now a part owner of Leeds.

He responded: “Not yet, technically. There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds – myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth), so potentially we’ll be a part of it.”

Asked if Foster had encouraged the trio to invest, Fowler revealed: “He didn’t know about it from the start but we told him after knowing he is a huge Leeds United supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s cool to have these opportunities. I know we’re looking into it, and it would be fun if we get to be a part of it, if not we’ll continue to root for Leeds.

“Obviously they got relegated but to get to go to a Premier League game, a Champions League game any of that (would be great). It’s called football over there, we call it soccer here but it’s a massive sport and I feel like it is continuing to get bigger in the states.

“Since I haven’t been to a game, I don’t have the true appreciation until (I get to) be there and feel that energy.”

Last week, NBA player Larry Nance Jr said he was “thrilled and honoured” after confirming he was part of the ownership group who reached an agreement to takeover Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the news of the takeover, Nance Jr posted a photo on Twitter of himself in a Leeds shirt donning his surname on the back, captioned: “ALL LEEDS AREN’T WE.”

He added: “Thrilled and honored [sic] to be part of the ownership group that has taken over @LUFC. This club and it’s supporters deserve the world and we’ll do everything we can to give them just that. Marching on together!”