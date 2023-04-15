'Another recruit' - Famous US golfer spotted doing Leeds United salute at 2023 Masters
Whites supporter and caddie on the PGA Tour Billy Foster has shared a picture of renowned US golfer Rickie Fowler performing the Leeds salute at the 2023 Masters
It follows Foster’s attempts to convert fellow PGA Tour figure Jordan Spieth to the school of Leeds United thinking last month at the tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
The pair are pictured together performing the Leeds salute on one of the greens at the prestigious competition, and was shared on Foster’s social media account, captioned: “Another recruit to the @leedsunited fanbase. COME ON LEEDS”, followed by Leeds-themed emojis. Foster also tagged minority shareholders San Francisco 49ers, Spieth and fellow golfer Justin Thomas, who has also been accosted by Foster into sharing a newfound fondness for the Premier League club.
Fowler has five wins on the PGA Tour, as well as an additional two triumphs on the European tour whilst finishing 2nd at the Masters in 2018.
Architect of the recent endorsements by a string of US golfers, Foster is caddie to Sheffield pro Matt Fitzpatrick, with whom he celebrated the US Open title in 2022. Foster is an avid Whites supporter and appears to be spreading the Leeds message throughout the PGA Tour.