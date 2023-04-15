It follows Foster’s attempts to convert fellow PGA Tour figure Jordan Spieth to the school of Leeds United thinking last month at the tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The pair are pictured together performing the Leeds salute on one of the greens at the prestigious competition, and was shared on Foster’s social media account, captioned: “Another recruit to the @leedsunited fanbase. COME ON LEEDS”, followed by Leeds-themed emojis. Foster also tagged minority shareholders San Francisco 49ers, Spieth and fellow golfer Justin Thomas, who has also been accosted by Foster into sharing a newfound fondness for the Premier League club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fowler has five wins on the PGA Tour, as well as an additional two triumphs on the European tour whilst finishing 2nd at the Masters in 2018.

Leeds-supporting caddie Billy Foster alongside US golfer Rickie Fowler (Credit: Billy Foster/Instagram)