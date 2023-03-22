Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth has been 'welcomed' to the Leeds United fanbase after being photographed doing the Leeds salute.

Billy Foster, who is the caddie of Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick, with whom he celebrated the US Open title in 2022, is an avid Whites supporter and appears to be converting the American golfer into a Leeds fan.

The Yorkshireman posted a picture of the pair doing the Leeds salute on his Instagram, with the caption: “Welcome to the Leeds United fanbase Jordan Spieth. Marching on Together.”

Foster joined forces with Fitzpatrick, who himself is a Sheffield United fan, in 2018 with the pair enjoying US Open success last year at Brookline.

On the final day of last season’s PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick posted a photo of himself watching Leeds’ final Premier League game of the season against Brentford.

Despite being a Blades supporter, he also hinted he was supporting the Whites on that occasion, as he captioned his post: “Big one today…..need Billy to be in a good mood later!!”

Leeds won 2-1 to seal their Premier League status as Fitzpatrick finished the PGA Championship in tied fifth, two shots behind winner Justin Thomas.

Foster was also congratulated by Leeds after clinching the US Open with Fitzpatrick last year. Now it appears he has convinced one of the biggest names in golf to become a Whites fan.

