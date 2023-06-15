Three big names from the world of golf have revealed their hopes of investing in Leeds United, as Rickie Fowler confirmed he along with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are looking at putting finances into the Elland Road club.

49ers Enterprises announced last week they had agreed a deal to buy out chairman Andrea Radrizzani’s 56 per cent of shares at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked by Sky Sports news on the course ahead of the start of the US Open first round on Thursday, Fowler was asked if he was now a part owner of Leeds. He responded: “Not yet, technically. There’s the group that’s moving forward with being involved with Leeds – myself, JT (Justin Thomas) and Jordan (Spieth), so potentially we’ll be a part of it.”

The trio are among some of the big names from the USA to confirm their involvement with Leeds , after NBA player Larry Nance Jr confirmed his part ownership last week. Below we look at their career achievements and earnings to date along with what their respective net worths are.

Jordan Spieth

The 29-year-old from Texas is the most successful golfer out of the trio, having lifted three major championships. He won the Masters and US Open in 2015 and claimed the Open Championship in 2017. He also finished second at the PGA Championship during an incredible 12 months during 2015.

He has 13 wins on the PGA Tour during his career. When winning the Masters he tied the 72-hole course record at Augusta National in Georgia, set by Tiger Woods in 1997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has earned $59.1million in career winnings with the PGA Tour to put him seventh on the all-time earners list. His net worth is estimated around $120 million when factoring in sponsorships.

Justin Thomas

The 30-year-old is good friends with Spieth and has two major wins under his belt, along with 15 victories on the PGA tour. He has won the PGA Championship twice, doing so in 2017 and 2022. His best finish at the Masters was fourth in 2020.

He is 10th on the PGA Tour earners list, with career winnings of $53.4.million. His net worth is estimated to be $60m.

Rickie Fowler (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler

The 34-year-old from Florida has yet to win a major championship, having finished second at every major tournament on one occasion bar the PGA Championship, with tied third his best finish. He has five wins on the PGA tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad