David Raya has reportedly agreed personal terms with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of a proposed move from Brentford, in a switch that could put Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier on the transfer merry-go-round.

The Bees are said to want £40m for Raya, with Spurs previously linked with Meslier as Hugo Lloris confirmed earlier this month he would leave North London when his contract expires at the end of June.

Fabrizio Romano reports Raya has accepted Spurs’ contract offer but discussions are continuing between Brentford and Tottenham as the North London outfit seeks to bring down the £40m fee requested by Brentford.

Raya was being targeted by Chelsea, according to Football.London, but Spurs have moved ahead in the race as they seek to seal a deal for the Spaniard.

Meslier is a reported target for the Stamford Bridge club who could opt to turn to the Frenchman after missing out on Raya.

Meslier is said to be on Chelsea’s shortlist as they search for a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old has made 126 appearances for Leeds since joining the club initially on loan in 2019. He was dropped by short-term head coach Sam Allardyce for the final four games of the 2022-23 campaign.

Earlier this week he discussed his future at Elland Road and claimed if he is to move on, he will want to join a club where he will be number one.

Speaking in an interview with French radio station RMC, he said when asked about his future: “It is complicated. It’s complicated when you get out of a situation that is ours.

“We haven’t got a coach, our club is being bought by the 49ers so there are a lot of unknowns. For now, I have my contract until 2026 so officially I still belong. Afterwards, I will have to think about what is best for me, what project can be the best, whether that’s Leeds United or maybe another club.”

Meslier was also asked if a project like Chelsea would appeal to him as he continued: “That depends if it’s to go and be on the bench. If it is, no, I’m not interested. If it is to be number one, yes, of course, we can’t say no.

