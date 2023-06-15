Ex-Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's return-to-dugout picture gallery in five-goal Uruguay debut
The 67-year-old took charge of La Celeste for the first time on Wednesday evening, presiding over a 4-1 victory against Nicaragua.
Goals from Matias Arezo, Rodrigo Zalazar (2) and Brian Rodriguez ensured Bielsa’s return to the dugout was a successful one. The team will face Cuba in another friendly match next week as the Argentine assesses the options within his national talent pool.
Bielsa’s first major tournament appearance will take place 12 months from now, when Uruguay compete at the 2024 Copa America which is scheduled to be held in the United States.
Images from yesterday evening’s Nicaragua friendly show Bielsa bellowing from the touchline, indicating the 2019/20 Championship winner has not lost his appetite for the game after 16 months away.
The country’s Under-20 squad were paraded ahead of kick-off following their triumphant performance across the border in Argentina this month. Los Charruas defeated Italy 1-0 in the World Cup Final to clinch a first title at that particular age group.
Bielsa is expected to draw on the likes of Under-20 skipper Fabricio Diaz in future senior squads.