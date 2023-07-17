Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United takeover: 8 athletes including Michael Phelps ‘announced’ as investors among 49ers

Leeds United have confirmed the takeover after the EFL ratified the 49ers move to acquire the Championship outfit.

Paul Clarke
By Paul Clarke
Published 17th Jul 2023, 23:03 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United confirmed late on Monday evening what fans have been waiting for all summer - 49ers' Enterprises have been given the green light to takeover the Whites. This is after the club announced that the EFL has approved the sale.

Paraag Marathe, Angus Kinnear and outgoing owner Andrea Radrizzani provided their thoughts on the developments in the full statement issued by the club, but one of the biggest pieces of information which has caught the attention is who else will be investing alongside the 49ers as part of a Big League Advantage partnership.

Michael Schwimer, CEO of Big League Advantage and a now minority owner of Leeds, confirmed via Twitter that eight athletes have invested in the Whites via his company. Those athletes include swimming great Michael Phelps, golf superstars Jordan Speith and Justin Thomas, NBA basketballer Larry Nance, free agent and former Jacksonville Jaguars NFL linebacker Myles Jack, former University of Arizona basketball player TJ McConnell and hockey stars Erik Johnson and Gabriel Landeskog.

Schwimer added: "Other athletes have joined our group but prefer to remain nameless. So excited to be a part of taking Leeds back to the EPL where they belong! Lots more to come. MOT!!!!!!"

