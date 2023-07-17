Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United takeover: 49ers stunning net worth vs Man Utd, Liverpool, Newcastle, Arsenal & richest Championship owners

The EFL has rubber-stamped the 49ers Enterprises’ takeover of Leeds United

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 17th Jul 2023, 22:17 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 22:30 BST

Leeds United have announced their proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises has received approval from the EFL with the American investors now the 100 per cent owners of the club, with immediate effect.

A deal was struck last month for the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers to buy the remainder of the club from majority owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Since then, PGA tour major winners Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have revealed themselves to be part of the investment group alongside NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Larry Nance Jr.

Paraag Marathe will become the club’s new chairman after previously serving as vice chairman when 49ers Enterprises were minority owners. It is an exciting time for Leeds fans as the club’s summer transfer business is expected to ramp up following the EFL’s decision.

Looking at all 20 Premier League clubs for the 2023-24 campaign and some of the richest owners in next season's Championship, here's how the reported net worth of 49ers Enterprises compares to their counterparts. Take a look...

Net worth not reported

1. Burnley - Alan Pace

Net worth not reported

Supporter-owned

2. Luton Town - 2020 Holdings Limited

Supporter-owned

Reported net worth: £157m

3. Sheffield United

Reported net worth: £157m

Reported net worth: £220m

4. Brentford - Matthew Benham

Reported net worth: £220m

