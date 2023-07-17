Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Leeds United takeover confirmed as 49ers Enterprises release full statement after EFL approval

Leeds United’s takeover by 49ers Enterprises has been confirmed after the English Football League ratified the consortium’s agreement with outgoing majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 17th Jul 2023, 22:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 22:52 BST

The Whites are officially under new ownership, six weeks on from news that an agreement had been reached between the 49ers and Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures.

A transfer of shares has taken place with Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent holding in the club now under the control of Paraag Marathe and his core group of ten-or-so investors involved with 49ers Enterprises.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 49ers’ investment group is made up by a number of backers, but only key players have been subject to checks by the EFL, including incoming chairman Marathe, who has held a position on Leeds’ board for the past few years.

Paraag Marathe is the new chairman of Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)Paraag Marathe is the new chairman of Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)
Paraag Marathe is the new chairman of Leeds United (Pic: Leeds United)

MASTRY Ventures founder Rudy Cline-Thomas has been appointed to the board of directors as co-owner and vice chairman, while chief executive Angus Kinnear remains in his post.

US golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas were named among the minority shareholders earlier this month, while NBA stars Russell Westbrook and Larry Nance Jr. are also involved in an investment capacity.

A statement on Monday evening read: “Today, Leeds United Football Club can announce that the EFL has approved the sale of the Club to 49ers Enterprises, paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chairman Marathe said: “This is an important moment for Leeds United and we are already hard at work.

“This transition is a necessary reset to chart a new course for the Club. We have already appointed a highly-respected First Team Manager with a track record of success, and we are confident Leeds will field a competitive squad to contend for promotion next season. It’s a privilege to carry this torch as I know we have a responsibility to ensure this Club makes our staff, players, supporters, and the Leeds and Yorkshire communities proud."

“It has been an honour to guide Leeds United over the last six years and to spend so much time with the best fanbase in the world,” outgoing chairman Radrizzani said.

"49ers Enterprises have been fantastic partners for years and I'm confident they will take Leeds to the next level.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are expected to press on with first-team signings and further staff additions ahead of the new season having now been granted EFL approval.

Related topics:Andrea RadrizzaniEFLParaag MaratheAngus KinnearJordan Spieth