Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto has returned to the club's Thorp Arch training base after picking up an ankle injury on international duty.

Gnonto was substituted on the stroke of half-time during Italy's friendly with Netherlands Under-21 on Friday evening and has subsequently been made 'unavailable' for the country's encounter with Denmark U21 on Monday.

The 21-year-old's premature return is in order for Leeds to properly assess the winger's injury, the extent to which is expected to be revealed later this week.

Daniel Farke will host his pre-Swansea City press conference on Thursday afternoon, where he will be asked about the player's condition.

Gnonto came off the bench during Leeds' most recent fixture away to Queens Park Rangers but is yet to start a league game in 2025. Whilst the Italian did not score or assist at Loftus Road, his impact was notable, particularly in United's equalising goal shortly after the restart, threading a pass into the path of Dan James whose low cross ended up in the QPR net via full-back Jayden Bogle.

Supporters had hoped Gnonto's performance against the West London side would encourage Farke to start the explosive Italian at No. 10 during Leeds' remaining eight Championship fixtures this season.

While the likelihood of this still depends on the severity of Gnonto's injury, it is expected Brenden Aaronson will continue in the No. 10 role for the foreseeable future, especially if Gnonto requires a period of rehabilitation from this latest knock.

Two years ago, Gnonto sustained an ankle injury during Italy's win over Malta during the March international break which kept him sidelined for the visit to Arsenal upon the resumption of Leeds' domestic calendar. He would not start for another six games, however, as the Italian was eased back into Premier League action by then-head coach Javi Gracia.

Gnonto also missed four games last season after injuring his ankle in a 0-0 draw with Hull City.