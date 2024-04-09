Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have called for a ‘sensible cap’ on Championship ticket prices amid ongoing debate regarding the club’s pricing strategy.

Leeds’ reciprocal pricing policy came into sharp focus once again earlier this week, following Southampton’s announcement that their travelling support will be charged up to £47 to attend the final-day meeting at Elland Road - the same price as home tickets in the West Stand. Adult Whites fans were charged £30 for the trip to St. Mary’s in September, with the two clubs unable to agree on a deal which would have subsidised both sets of supporters.

Leeds noted at the time that ‘no agreement could be reached for a reciprocal pricing deal for this fixture’, and so both fans have had to pay full price. The topic has been hotly debated among fans across the Championship in recent days and Leeds United Supporters’ Trust have taken the opportunity to call for change.

In a statement posted on social media on Tuesday morning, they said: “Reciprocal pricing is an excellent initiative by the club & something we have been pushing a long time. It helps protect Leeds away fans while also getting a better deal for visiting fans at Elland Road.

“However, £47 is an extortionate amount of money for a championship football ticket and it is something that many Leeds fans pay every home game. A sensible cap on ticket prices would solve the vast majority of these issues. We are open to dialogue with any Trust or supporter group that wants to raise the issue of ticket pricing at Elland Road and will work with @WeAreTheFSA on away ticket pricing cap campaigns.”

The majority of Championship clubs have agreed to a reciprocal deal with Leeds this season, with prices significantly reduced for a number of games. Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End are among the clubs to have brought tickets below £30 for travelling Whites fans, enjoying the same discount when coming to Elland Road.

