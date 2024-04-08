Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Leicester City have breached profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by up to £30million amid calls from Championship clubs for punishment this season.

Leicester announced a massive £89.7m loss for the 2022/23 season last week, confirming their third straight year of major losses. Over a three-year period in which the maximum permitted loss was £105m, the Foxes posted a total deficit of £215.3m and so were charged by the Premier League for an alleged breach of PSR.

Enzo Maresca’s side could face a points deduction upon their potential return to the Premier League and have already been placed under transfer embargo by the English Football League (EFL). But recent reports suggest there is growing pressure to act before this season ends and Maguire believes they have breached PSR.

“We don’t have the full details in terms of what’s allowable for the academy and women’s team and so on,” Maguire told Football Insider. “But based on my figures and calculations, I think that Leicester are in the region of £25 to £30 million over the PSR limit.

“What that would mean in terms of a points deduction should they return to the Premier League is unknown. Leicester will argue that because they’re not presently in the Premier League, they shouldn’t be subject to a deduction. I think from a legal point of view, it will be a fascinating commission hearing, assuming that it takes place.“

Given there is less than a month until the Championship season ends, it is highly unlikely that Leicester are docked points this season but the prospect of them starting next season on minus points is likely. Everton and Nottingham Forest were both docked points for recent breaches of £19.5m and £34.5m respectively.

