Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Tuesday night's swift resumption of the club's Championship promotion quest at home to Sunderland with a question mark over Ethan Ampadu.

Ilia Gruev, Connor Roberts and Willy Gnonto all returned from injuries in Saturday's clash at Coventry City in which a 2-1 defeat knocked Leeds out of the division's automatic promotion places and down to third place.

Gruev started the game upon recovering from an ankle injury and came through 66 minutes before being substituted. By that point, Roberts had already made his return from a muscular injury in being brought on as a half-time substitute.

Gnonto, meanwhile, who had been nursing a hamstring injury, made his earlier than expected return when being brought on from the bench with six minutes left. The returns of Gruev, Roberts and Gnonto left Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas as the only three Leeds players out.

Farke revealed last week that Shackleton had suffered an adductor strain and was facing at least around a fortnight out. But speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Farke said that care has had to be taken with Gnonto and Roberts following their earlier than expected returns and also revealed that Ampadu was a question mark for the Black Cats contest due to illness.

Providing his team news, Farke said: “No additions, there is a question mark over Ethan Ampadu, he has been ill over the last 48 hours. He will need to play a part in the short session tomorrow morning if he is to play.

“We took Roberts out of training yesterday, same with Willy Gnonto, just as a precaution. They probably will be available but I can’t confirm if more minutes than the last game. I just expect them to be fully ready for 90 minutes for the Middlesbrough game.”