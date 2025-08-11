Expected key new Leeds United rivals are set to make another signing.

Leeds United’s expected key new Premier League rivals Sunderland have agreed an £11m deal to sign an international defender as the club’s huge splurge continues.

Promoted as Championship play-off winners, Sunderland have already spent around £135m to sign the likes of Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Siddiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs in addition to landing Reinildo Mandava and Arthur Masuaku on free transfers.

The Black Cats, though, are now set to make yet another addition having agreed a deal with LaLiga side Getafe to sign the club’s Paraguay international centre-back Omar Alderete for a reported £10m plus £1m in potential add-ons.

The YEP’s sister title the Sunderland Echo report that 28-year-opld Alderete is expected to sign a four-year deal providing everything progresses as planned with his medical tests.