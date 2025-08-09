Leeds United relegation odds change vs Burnley, Sunderland, Wolves in new predicted final Premier League table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 11:07 BST

A look at Leeds United’s new relegation odds versus expected key rivals in the new predicted final Premier League table.

Fresh deals have been completed by expected key Leeds United rivals - leading to new relegation odds and a new predicted final Premier League table.

Leeds have made seven signings so far this summer with keeper Lucas Perri unveiled as the club’s latest signing of the summer as Daniel Farke’s Whites came to the end of their Germany training camp.

Since then, most of United’s expected key rivals have sealed fresh additions and the relegation betting market is continually evolving.

Here, based on the very latest take from the bookies, is United’s new relegation odds compared to the likes of Burnley, Sunderland, Brentford and Wolves in the new predicted final Premier League table.

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

1. 1st: Liverpool

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 1000-1.

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Relegation odds: 1000-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

3. 3rd: Chelsea

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 200-1.

4. 4th: Newcastle United

Relegation odds: 200-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1.

5. 5th: Aston Villa

Relegation odds: 150-1. | Getty Images

Relegation odds: 150-1 (massive change from around 25s).

6. 6th: Manchester United

Relegation odds: 150-1 (massive change from around 25s). | Getty Images

