Burnley have closed back to within two points of Leeds.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clarets boss Scott Parker has issued an “extreme” Leeds United warning with a ‘‘wrong end” fixtures declaration and Burnley numbers view.

Parker’s side lined up for Sunday’s hosting of United’s next opponents Swansea City having fallen five points behind Leeds via Saturday’s 2-0 win at home to QPR for Daniel Farke’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday’s game, though, acted as Burnley’s game in hand and the Clarets bagged all three points in dramatic fashion as a late Jay Rodriguez penalty for a Matt Grimes handball sealed a 1-0 success for Parker’s side.

Leeds will visit Swansea in their first game back after the November international break and Parker has warned that the Swans are an “extreme” passing side - whose manager Luke Williams felt deserved something from the game.

Parker, though, whose men now sit fourth, hailed Burnley’s numbers during the contest and said his side had dealt with being on the “wrong end” of the fixture schedule in the three-game week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s definitely a sense of relief if we’re being honest,” said Parker post match, as quoted by the Burnley Express.

"I thought we were very good, our general all-round game…in the first-half they caused us some problems but the game ebbs and flows and we probably lacked a little bit of an intensity about us.

“Maybe that was down to a three-game week. We’ve probably been on the wrong end of the fixture schedule this week. That’s not an excuse, but it’s a quick turnaround playing on a Sunday after a Thursday game when Swansea played on Tuesday, so they had a few days on us and you probably saw that a little bit.

“Half-time comes and there wasn’t much detail from my side in terms of tactical elements, it was more about the psychological element and what we needed to bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we were every bit of that, because the second-game was a totally different game. They’re an extreme team that want to play, but we’ve reduced them to going a bit long.

“In terms of the general numbers, we had 20 shots, seven on target, xG at where it is, we’re moving in the right direction and those numbers are very pleasing.

“But of course, there’s no denying when you get into the back end of the game you’re starting to think it might be another day where you only come away with a draw.”