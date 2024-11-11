Leeds United enjoyed an instant return to winning ways after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side utterly dominant and their visitors failing to register a single shot on target.
And Bogle has also been rewarded for his performance with a place in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who else features.
1. GK: Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.5
A tally of seven saves kept Cardiff City out for the most part, albeit the lack of clean sheet in Saturday's 3-1 win will have been a disappointment. | Getty Images
2. RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 8.9
Not the prettiest opener during Leeds' 2-0 win at QPR but was labelled a 'real threat' by the YEP's Graham Smyth and excelled going forward. Another clean sheet to his name as well. | Getty Images
3. CB: Ben Gibson (Stoke City) - 8.0
Had to be defensively solid as Millwall threw in a barrage of crosses and set-pieces. The centre-back was also on hand to equalise inside 60 minutes as the game finished 1-1. Photo: Nick Potts
4. CB: Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - 7.8
Sunday's 1-0 win over Swansea means Burnley have now kept three clean sheets in their last four and Esteve was central to that once again. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. LB: Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) - 8.1
Scored the second goal of Pompey's 3-1 win at home to Preston North End and was excellent going forward. | Getty Images
6. RM: Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) - 8.6
A constant threat down the right for Boro, who thumped Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Grabbed two assists in the rout. | Getty Images