Leeds United enjoyed an instant return to winning ways after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side utterly dominant and their visitors failing to register a single shot on target.

Leeds were comfortable on the day but never really blew QPR away, with the attacking players not quite clicking. It was left for Bogle to create a large portion of the attacking impetus and the right-back duly accepted, with the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth labelling him a ‘real threat’ in his player ratings.

And Bogle has also been rewarded for his performance with a place in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who else features.

GK: Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.5 A tally of seven saves kept Cardiff City out for the most part, albeit the lack of clean sheet in Saturday's 3-1 win will have been a disappointment.

RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 8.9 Not the prettiest opener during Leeds' 2-0 win at QPR but was labelled a 'real threat' by the YEP's Graham Smyth and excelled going forward. Another clean sheet to his name as well.

CB: Ben Gibson (Stoke City) - 8.0 Had to be defensively solid as Millwall threw in a barrage of crosses and set-pieces. The centre-back was also on hand to equalise inside 60 minutes as the game finished 1-1.

CB: Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - 7.8 Sunday's 1-0 win over Swansea means Burnley have now kept three clean sheets in their last four and Esteve was central to that once again.

LB: Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) - 8.1 Scored the second goal of Pompey's 3-1 win at home to Preston North End and was excellent going forward.