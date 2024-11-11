Leeds United 'threat' in Championship Team of the Week with 8.9 rating alongside Middlesbrough and Portsmouth men

Leeds United beat Queens Park Rangers on Saturday with one Whites star rewarded for his performance.

Leeds United enjoyed an instant return to winning ways after beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 on Saturday. Goals either side of half-time from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe ensured all three points remained at Elland Road, with Daniel Farke’s side utterly dominant and their visitors failing to register a single shot on target.

Leeds were comfortable on the day but never really blew QPR away, with the attacking players not quite clicking. It was left for Bogle to create a large portion of the attacking impetus and the right-back duly accepted, with the YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth labelling him a ‘real threat’ in his player ratings.

And Bogle has also been rewarded for his performance with a place in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Week. Scroll down to see who else features.

A tally of seven saves kept Cardiff City out for the most part, albeit the lack of clean sheet in Saturday's 3-1 win will have been a disappointment.

1. GK: Aynsley Pears (Blackburn Rovers) - 8.5

Not the prettiest opener during Leeds' 2-0 win at QPR but was labelled a 'real threat' by the YEP's Graham Smyth and excelled going forward. Another clean sheet to his name as well.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle (Leeds United) - 8.9

Had to be defensively solid as Millwall threw in a barrage of crosses and set-pieces. The centre-back was also on hand to equalise inside 60 minutes as the game finished 1-1.

3. CB: Ben Gibson (Stoke City) - 8.0

Sunday's 1-0 win over Swansea means Burnley have now kept three clean sheets in their last four and Esteve was central to that once again.

4. CB: Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - 7.8

Scored the second goal of Pompey's 3-1 win at home to Preston North End and was excellent going forward.

5. LB: Connor Ogilvie (Portsmouth) - 8.1

A constant threat down the right for Boro, who thumped Luton Town 5-1 on Saturday. Grabbed two assists in the rout.

6. RM: Ben Doak (Middlesbrough) - 8.6

