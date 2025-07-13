A Leeds summer transfer target has made his new club debut.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites summer transfer target Habib Diarra made his Sunderland debut as another of Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals were held by a League Two side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twelve days after sealing his move to the Black Cats, Diarra was handed his Sunderland debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at South Shields in which boss Regis Le Bris named the 21-year-old in his starting line up.

Summer Whites target handed a start for new side

Le Bris played a different XI in each half as goals from Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi sealed a 4-0 victory for his side.

Isidor struck with just one minute on the clock for a side who have shelled out nearly £100m on new players so far this summer.

Several Premier League teams took in pre-season friendlies on Saturday including new Leeds rivals Nottingham Forest who were held to a goalless draw at Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley recorded a 1-0 victory at Fleetwood Town whilst Crystal Palace won by the same scoreline against visiting Millwall.

Brighton eased to a 4-0 success at home to Wycombe Wanderers whist summer Leeds target Sean Longstaff scored for Newcastle United in a 4-0 win in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United.