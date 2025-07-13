£30m Leeds United summer transfer target makes new club debut but Whites rivals held by League Two side
Whites summer transfer target Habib Diarra made his Sunderland debut as another of Leeds United’s new Premier League rivals were held by a League Two side.
Leeds were interested in signing Senegal international midfielder Diarra but not at the £30m price tag that Sunderland had to reach to secure his services from Strasbourg on a five-year deal.
Twelve days after sealing his move to the Black Cats, Diarra was handed his Sunderland debut in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at South Shields in which boss Regis Le Bris named the 21-year-old in his starting line up.
Summer Whites target handed a start for new side
Le Bris played a different XI in each half as goals from Wilson Isidor, Romaine Mundle, Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi sealed a 4-0 victory for his side.
Isidor struck with just one minute on the clock for a side who have shelled out nearly £100m on new players so far this summer.
Several Premier League teams took in pre-season friendlies on Saturday including new Leeds rivals Nottingham Forest who were held to a goalless draw at Chesterfield.
Burnley recorded a 1-0 victory at Fleetwood Town whilst Crystal Palace won by the same scoreline against visiting Millwall.
Brighton eased to a 4-0 success at home to Wycombe Wanderers whist summer Leeds target Sean Longstaff scored for Newcastle United in a 4-0 win in a behind closed doors friendly against Carlisle United.
