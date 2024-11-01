Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have been placed under a transfer embargo by the EFL

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday are seeking to resolve their EFL transfer embargo at the “earliest possible opportunity” after it emerged on Thursday evening they had been hit with the sanction.

The Owls have been placed under the embargo after they failed to meet a HMRC payment deadline. They were placed under a transfer embargo last year for a similar offence. The Sheffield Star reports that there has been no delay with payments to players or staff. There is the possibility that the South Yorkshire club can resolve their issue before the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesperson told the Sheffield Star: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a current EFL embargo which we are seeking to resolve at the earliest possible opportunity. This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow. We expect this situation to be finalised imminently, at which point the embargo will be lifted.”

Clubs are able to sign free agents outside the transfer window - something Leeds have achieved with the arrival of Josuha Guilavogui after serious injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev. However, Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has previously admitted he is not keen on signing players outside the transfer window - meaning the Owls will only be impacted by their embargo if they fail to resolve the issue before January 1.

Leeds welcome the Owls to Elland Road during the next transfer window, as they host their South Yorkshire rivals on January 18. The sides have already met once this campaign, as the Whites clinched a 2-0 win at Hillsborough in August after goals in each half from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James.