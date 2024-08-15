Pascal Struijk was the subject of criticism last night. | Getty Images

A pundit has issued a fiery criticism of a Leeds United player for his poor performance against Middlesbrough last night.

Leeds United are licking their wounds after they were thumped 3-0 at home by Middlesbrough in the first round of the League Cup. Nevertheless, life at Elland Road goes on - what is circulating the rumour mill today?

A pundit aimed criticism at an experienced member of Leeds’ squad last night - meanwhile, the Whites have been hit with a transfer blow after it has transpired that one of their targets has been pushing for a move to a club in France.

Andy Hinchcliffe lambasts Pascal Struijk for ‘ball watching’ in wake of Middlesbrough defeat

Sky Sports pundit and former Sheffield Wednesday player Andy Hinchcliffe was not impressed with Pascal Struijk last night after their defeat against Middlesbrough. In particular, he slammed the Dutchman for his involvement in Boro’s third goal, where he deemed him to have been ‘ball watching’ when he could have made a vital intervention.

Speaking on Sky Sports Main Event, covering Middlesbrough’s third goal, Hinchcliffe said: “[Leeds were] all over the place defensively, Isaiah Jones catches out Struijk who’s caught ball watching and the ball falls kindly for Coburn.”

Leeds United hit with transfer blow over Jonathan Rowe

Previously in the transfer window, Leeds had been linked with a move for Norwich’s Jonathan Rowe - however, their efforts to bring him on board appear to have hit the rocks. Recent reports suggest that he is ‘pushing’ for a move to Marseille in Ligue 1 over a transfer to Elland Road. Despite this, the transfer is yet to be completed - anything could happen yet.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Olympique Marseille sent new loan with obligation to buy clause bid for Jonathan Rowe tonight. Rowe wants OM move and he’s pushing, the clubs remain in talks. Nothing done yet.”