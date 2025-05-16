Leeds United's task during the 2025/26 Premier League campaign will be to ensure of their participation for more than one season.

Over the last two years which Leeds have spent in the Championship, the club have been fighting to rejoin a division which has sent the last six newly-promoted teams packing after only 38 games.

None of the teams promoted in 2023/24 or 2024/25 have been able to maintain their place in English football's top flight for longer than a season, which is the trend United are seeking to avoid becoming a part of next term.

Of the three promoted teams this season, with one yet to be decided out of Sheffield United and Sunderland, Leeds appear in the best shape, so far retaining the core of Daniel Farke's squad which earned 100 points and a Championship title.

The YEP has put together a list of strengths and weaknesses at Elland Road, assessing where the Whites are better off than their newly-promoted counterparts and relegation rivals, as well as areas they could find themselves exposed.

LEEDS STRENGTHS

Leadership within the group

Leeds have several leaders within the playing squad which is spearheaded by club captain Ethan Ampadu. The first-team group have demonstrated their professionalism and relentlessness in pursuit of victory during what was an arduous Championship campaign.

In addition to the skipper, Leeds are likely to retain Joe Rodon, vice-captain Pascal Struijk and Dan James, who all lead in different ways. While some may be more vocal than others, the likes of Welsh winger James lead by example, through displays on the pitch, setting the standard for his teammates.

Strong leadership breeds a strong sense of accountability, which Leeds were perhaps lacking towards the end of the 2022/23 season when the team failed to win any of their final nine Premier League matches before relegation.

Central midfield starters

Ampadu and Ao Tanaka are two of the Whites' key players and appear to complement each other well in a midfield double-pivot. While the captain tends to sit deeper, protecting the back four as a 'deep six', Tanaka's skillset is more atuned to passing forward, recovering possession in a box-to-box capacity and contributing in the final third.

Both fully-fledged and experienced internationals for their respective countries, Leeds' starting central midfield pair already rivals those in the lower reaches of the Premier League table and was assembled for less than £10 million.

Full-backs

Junior Firpo and Jayden Bogle proved this season to be what Leeds have searching for, two attack-minded, defensively-secure full-backs who've contributed well into double figures for goals and assists. Contingent on Firpo extending his Leeds stay beyond the expiry of his current contract which ends next month, United won't have to do serious business in the full-back areas this summer.

The duo also provide Farke with the opportunity to tinker with his preferred formation in the Premier League, too. Due to their attacking capabilities, Leeds may be well-placed to deploy a five-man defence made up of three centre-halves and the aforementioned pair as wing-backs, to offer added protection from top flight attacks through central areas and a countering threat of their own out wide.

Ownership stability

Unlike Leeds' most recent season in the Premier League, there will be no doubt who is running the show when the Whites take to the field in August. The 49ers are committed to the project at Elland Road, a stadium they plan to develop, signalling a long-term investment in the city and club.

Off-field matters can sometimes affect what happens on the pitch therefore clarity at boardroom level in the club's direction of travel is more likely to benefit Leeds in the long run, as opposed to having the opposite effect.

Ownership financial responsibility

No matter who Leeds sign this summer, there is a very slim chance the club will bow to favourable relegation and similar get-out clauses in player's contracts, as was the case in the past. The 49ers are serious business people with intimate knowledge of how to run a sporting institution with the club's best interests at heart and are not likely to jeopardise the future of a cherished community asset by spending beyond their means or incurring financial penalties.

Their close managing of Leeds' accounting situation over the past two seasons, which cannot have been an easy task, suggests they remain a steady hand on the tiller.

LEEDS WEAKNESSES

Forward options

Currently, Leeds have three centre-forwards who, for varying reasons, are each unlikely to be the club's first-choice pick for the 2025/26 season. Patrick Bamford has Premier League experience but throughout this past season continued to struggle with injuries and availability, meanwhile, Joel Piroe certainly has an eye for goal but question marks remain over his all-round ability and physicality against Premier League defences having never played at that level before.

Mateo Joseph shows plenty of promise but putting faith in the Spain Under-21 international in the Premier League is a risk considering he is not yet proven.

No. 10 options

Leeds have been in the market for a No. 10 since the beginning of last season when Georginio Rutter's release clause was triggered by Brighton and Hove Albion. Brenden Aaronson, to his credit, returned from a loan spell in Germany, made himself available each week and pitched in with 11 goal contributions but the consensus among fans is the American is not the answer to Leeds' creative need in the division above.

Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani and Piroe can all deputise in the hole behind the centre-forward but none are specialised in that role or what could be described as natural fits.

Central midfield depth

While most Leeds fans would be happy to see their current starting centre-mid options go up against their Premier League opponents, an injury to either Ampadu or Tanaka could expose the lack of depth in that position. Assuming Leeds do not extend Joe Rothwell's loan stay, they are left with Ilia Gruev as their only senior central midfield back-up.

Full-backs

On one hand, Leeds' full-backs are a strength of theirs, but on the other Bogle and Firpo's Premier League record does at least raise slight concern. The former was relegated with Sheffield United previously, while Firpo's previous top flight experience with Leeds is best forgotten in light of how successful he has been in the Championship.