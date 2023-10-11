Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Leeds United reportedly keen to renew key figure and assistant's contract for additional 12 months

Leeds United are hoping to tie down interim transfers chief Nick Hammond and assistant Gary Penrice to an extended stay at Elland Road following the summer transfer window.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of Elland Road ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on September 23, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of Elland Road ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on September 23, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of Elland Road ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Watford at Elland Road on September 23, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Leeds initially appointed Hammond on a short-term contract during the summer, tasked with overseeing the Whites’ exhaustive transfer incomings and outgoings. While the summer window’s business happened in two separate stages, as players exited Elland Road en masse at the beginning of the summer, work done has so far been deemed a success as Leeds sit fifth in the Championship table. The club acquired the likes of £12 million Joel Piroe from Swansea City, Ethan Ampadu for £7 million and Sam Byram on a free transfer, all of whom have played key roles during the first 11 games of the campaign.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are exploring the possibility of renewing Hammond’s contract, this time on lengthier terms that would see him and recruitment assistant Gary Penrice remain at Elland Road for the next two transfer windows. This may lead to a change in Hammond’s title, from interim transfers advisor, to a more permanent description of his function within the offices at LS11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Along with the aforementioned trio, Leeds also added Glen Kamara from Rangers, Ilia Gruev from German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen and back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Hammond’s former employers Newcastle United, as well as numerous loan signings. Fifty-six-year-old Hammond has previously held football consultancy and sporting directorship roles at Celtic, West Bromwich Albion and Reading, spanning 20 years since his own retirement from playing the game, and as a consequence is understood to have a vast array of contacts.

Most Popular

The former goalkeeper was also instrumental in the appointment of Daniel Farke as the club’s new manager, which is perhaps the most successful of Leeds’ summer additions at this early stage of the season.

Hammond and Penrice, who worked together at Celtic Park, have operated in tandem with technical director Gretar Steinsson who was also appointed by Leeds this summer. The recruitment setup at Elland Road is somewhat different to the model which saw director of football Victor Orta lead a team of trusted scouts during previous seasons and is now a more collaborative arrangement.

Related topics:Elland RoadNewcastle United