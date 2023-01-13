Leeds United continue their bid to move away from the drop zone on Friday night when they take on Unai Emery’s in form Aston Villa.

The Whites are yet to win following the World Cup break, and their situation has not changed - remaining two points above the drop zone as we approach the halfway point of the season. Villa will prove a tough test for the Whites, but it’s the sort of game Jesse Marsch’s men need to win if they have ambitions of enjoying a comfortable second half of the season.

In the meantime, work is going on behind the scenes in the transfer window, and here we round up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Ounahi efforts

Leeds are said to be ready to make a serious move to sign Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi.

According to Seb Ecrivain foot, the Whites have ‘intensified’ their efforts to pull off a deal for Ounahi, who currently plays for Angers in Ligue 1. It’s claimed it will take around £22million to snap up the midfielder, and the club are said to have monitored him for up to two years.

It’s claimed Leeds are now stepping up their financial efforts to pull off a deal.

McTominay interest

Leeds are said to have made an enquiry over the possible loan signing of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international has been out of favour of late, and it’s claimed Leeds are interested in signing him on loan to bolster their midfield. West Ham have also been linked, as have Newcastle, but Magpies boss Eddie Howe has already confirmed he will not be making a move for McTominay this month.