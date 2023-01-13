Whites Academy graduate Kenneh ended his long association with Leeds when signing for Hibs last May ahead of the switch north of the border with effect from July 1. Kenneh has since made 19 appearances for boss Lee Johnson’s side, 13 of which have been league starts, but the 20-year-old has been on the bench of late and has now joined fellow SPL side Ross County for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Explaining the move, boss Johnson said he would be keeping a personal very close eye on the midfielder, telling hibernianfc.co.uk: “In Nohan’s break-through season, he’s already made a considerable number of appearances.

“We believe this is the best move for him in the short and medium term to get starts and to continue his positive development. I will personally keep a very close eye on his performance at Ross County and will continue to communicate with him regarding his personal development plan. We look forward to seeing how this loan spell has benefitted him when he comes back in the summer.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay said to rosscountyfotballclub.co.uk: “Nohan was a player we had tracked previously and really enjoyed what he had offered in his youth days at Leeds United. He has already shown this season he has the ability and appetite to cope with the demands of the Scottish Premiership which is vitally important.

FRESH MOVE: For ex-Leeds United youngster Nohan Kenneh, left. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.