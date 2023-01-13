Leeds United return to the action this evening as they face an away trip to Aston Villa. The Whites are looking to start picking up some more points in the league.

Jesse Marsch’s side drew 2-2 with Cardiff City in the FA Cup last time out and take on the Bluebirds in a replay next Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at all the latest injury news ahead of their clash at Villa Park...

Leeds remain with Stuart Dallas as he continues to be sidelined with a leg injury. The Whites also remain without Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray with the trio still nursing ankle problems.

Striker Patrick Bamford, who hasn’t featured since October, has been back training with the group and is expected to be in the squad versus Aston Villa which is a big boost. Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, skipper Liam Cooper and centre-back Robin Koch are all also fit.

As for Aston Villa, defender Ludwig Augustinsson is poised to miss out after going off in their FA Cup loss to Stevenage last time out. Wolves loanee Leander Dendoncker is suspended and midfielder John McGinn and Diego Carlos have ankle and achilles issues respectively.

Poland international Matty Cash will be assessed ahead of the Leeds clash, whilst attacking midfielder Jacob Ramsey could make his first start for a while after coming off the bench in their last game. Unai Emery’s side have delved into the January transfer window to land left-back Alex Moreno from Real Betis but it remains to be seen whether he will make his debut tonight.