Leeds United are now closing in on their season opener with Cardiff City this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men welcome the Bluebirds to Elland Road on Sunday as they look to get off to a fast start, though there is plenty of work still to do in the summer transfer window. Leeds have managed few incomings despite offloading a number of their high earners on loan deals, but there will likely be more new signings before the end of the window.

As preparations ramp up for Sunday, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Adams latest

Tyler Adams continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road amid rumoured interest from Premier League club Aston Villa.

The latest reports have suggested a £25million bid from Villla, who are said to be waiting on an answer from Adams’ camp. The news comes following claims of a release clause in Adams’ contract worth around the same total, and that would mean the decision is the midfielder’s, with Leeds unable to block an exit if the clause is met.

According to TeamTalk, there is some good news for Leeds, with Adams reportedly not pushing for a move this summer, suggesting a stay is not completely out of the question.

Striker search

Leeds are said to be concentrating their efforts on signing a new striker at this point.

According to Leeds Live, the Whites are actively scouring the market for a new frontman, while they will also hold on to current forwards Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford. Leeds need to replace last season’s Rodrigo Moreno, who left the club on the cheap due to a relegation clause.