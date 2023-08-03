Final Leeds United verdict in new Championship eve predicted finishing positions
Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin their quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation with promotion in Sunday afternoon’s Elland Road curtain raiser against Cardiff City. But there is now only a matter of hours until the start of the new Championship season itself which starts on Friday night when two more second tier new boys in Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton lock horns at Hillsborough.
Various aspects of the betting for next season’s second tier have chopped and changed all summer but here are the final predicted finishing positions and where Leeds feature as of the very latest odds on Thursday night.