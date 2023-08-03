Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Final Leeds United verdict in new Championship eve predicted finishing positions

The new EFL season starts in just one day’s time and a final Leeds United verdict has been reached in new predicted finishing positions on Championship eve.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:33 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 19:04 BST

Daniel Farke’s Whites will begin their quest to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation with promotion in Sunday afternoon’s Elland Road curtain raiser against Cardiff City. But there is now only a matter of hours until the start of the new Championship season itself which starts on Friday night when two more second tier new boys in Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton lock horns at Hillsborough.

Various aspects of the betting for next season’s second tier have chopped and changed all summer but here are the final predicted finishing positions and where Leeds feature as of the very latest odds on Thursday night.

Title odds: 250-1.

1. 24th: Rotherham United (relegated)

Title odds: 250-1. Photo: Nigel Roddis

Title odds: 125-1.

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town (relegated)

Title odds: 125-1. Photo: George Wood

Title odds: 100-1.

3. 22nd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Gareth Copley

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms, shorter with others).

4. 21st: Hull City

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms, shorter with others). Photo: George Wood

