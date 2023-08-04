Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's key Championship rivals agree big-money sale of star man to Champions League side

One of Leeds United’s key new Championship rivals have agreed a deal for a big-money sale of a star man.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 4th Aug 2023

Southampton are third favourites behind second favourites Leeds for the 2023-24 Championship title but the Saints will be bidding for promotion without England under-21s international Tino Livramento who is poised to join Newcastle United.

The Champions League-bound Magpies have agreed a deal to sign the right back for an initial fee of £32m although the price could rise to £40m for the 20-year-old if performance-related clauses are met.

Southampton will begin the new Championship season this evening against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Another star man in Mohammed Salisu departed the Saints to sign for AS Monaco on Wednesday in a deal worth around £17m but the club who are now managed by new boss Russell Martin have signed Ryan Manning from Swansea City and Shea Charles from Manchester City this summer as well as Josh McNamara from City and Derrick Abu from Chelsea.

