Leeds United's key Championship rivals agree big-money sale of star man to Champions League side

Southampton are third favourites behind second favourites Leeds for the 2023-24 Championship title but the Saints will be bidding for promotion without England under-21s international Tino Livramento who is poised to join Newcastle United.

The Champions League-bound Magpies have agreed a deal to sign the right back for an initial fee of £32m although the price could rise to £40m for the 20-year-old if performance-related clauses are met.

Southampton will begin the new Championship season this evening against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.